That seems about right to me. On Tuesday, the New York Times’ David Leonhardt noted what recent research on the delta variant suggested about the likelihood of catching the coronavirus: “How small are the chances of the average vaccinated American contracting covid? Probably about one in 5,000 per day, and even lower for people who take precautions or live in a highly vaccinated community.” In highly vaccinated, mask-wearing Massachusetts, those odds are even lower: “in places with many fewer cases — like the Northeast — the chances are lower, probably less than 1 in 10,000.”