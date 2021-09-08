In the landscape of 2021, however, an autistic person, or even a person considering the possibility that they might be autistic, need not be restricted to narrow examples; the public faces of autism increasingly contain multitudes in a way they didn’t two decades ago. And the more people tell their stories, the less likely autistic people are to wonder whether their experience is too far removed from the norm to count. Increased and varied representation alone can’t break down the institutional barriers that might prevent a person from being diagnosed or getting the accommodations to which they are legally entitled. But even leading someone to consider the possibility that they might be autistic could be a vital first step in a process of realization that would never have been on the table otherwise.