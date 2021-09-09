My community’s disinterest in the vaccine shouldn’t have surprised me, given its overall pandemic response. A year ago, our mayor declared Midland “open for business” and refused to enforce any state mandates on restaurant capacity. The few times I had to go out, such as when I took my car to the dealer for service, masks were few and far between. Last November, during the early part of the winter surge, my son’s day-care teacher tested positive for the coronavirus. Within just a few hours of our learning about my son’s exposure, our city council voted against an ordinance that would have enforced the state mask mandate. A week later, as I drove my son to get tested, passing by overflow tents being erected by FEMA to accommodate the surge in covid patients, our city council voted down yet another measure to enforce the mask mandate. My son was fine; he was sick for about a day, but his rapid test came back negative, and everyone else in the household stayed healthy. But the message was clear: Local leaders would not take the necessary actions to keep us safe.