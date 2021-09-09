Another terrorism expert, former FBI agent Ali Soufan, says he has “no doubt in my mind” that the target was Congress, which the terrorists code-named “the faculty of law.” Soufan — who questioned Binalshibh and bin Laden’s driver, Salim Hamdan, after they were captured — writes in the declassified version of his book “The Black Banners,” published last year, that bin Laden mistakenly believed that the U.S. military had shot down Flight 93. “If the Americans hadn’t shot that plane it could have hit that big dome,” bin Laden told his deputy, Ayman al-Zawahiri, according to Soufan’s account. (The 9/11 Commission debunked initial claims by U.S. air defense officials that fighter jets would have taken down Flight 93 before it reached Washington.) If accurate, this suggests that, by Sept. 11, 2001, bin Laden expected the Capitol to be the target.