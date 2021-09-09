The study took place between November 2020 and April 2021. Interventions in the villages lasted eight weeks, and we continued observations for two weeks after that (and then followed up at roughly five months). Mask use persisted throughout the 10 weeks but had fallen by the five-month mark. Even then, masking remained more common where we had promoted masks: 22.4 percent versus 14.1 percent in the control villages. (In the next phase of the study, we will return to a subset of villages to see if the numbers can be brought back up, at low cost.)