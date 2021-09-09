By 1971, Killington had set the gold standard for snow-making, covering hundreds of skiable acres, top to bottom — even if the snow was less than perfect. As a result, it was possible to ski every day of the winter. When January thaws came around and melted snowpack, threatening important ski weekends such as Martin Luther King Day and Presidents’ Day holidays, New England resorts could simply rebuild their base, rather than closing and waiting for the next snowfall. Meanwhile, at places like Killington, skiing as early as Nov. 1 and as late as early April became routine.