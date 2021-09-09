It was wrong. Instead, shortages of capital, labor and materials still tied up in the war effort kept residential construction rates low even as urban populations continued to rise. Philadelphia’s United Tenants Protective Association, a group that claimed to represent 30,000 of the city’s tenants, insisted that the housing shortage was far from over. “Our boys won the war,” read one placard hung on the door of an apartment in the working-class Kensington neighborhood. “Let Americans also win this war against rent sharks.” “Casualty lists” were distributed bearing the names of Philadelphians evicted from their homes, as well as the names of the landlords responsible.