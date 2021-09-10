On my way to work on Sept. 11, 2001, just before 9 a.m., my train’s operator came on the intercom to announce that we’d be skipping the Cortlandt Street (World Trade Center) station and that those passengers wishing to go there should get out at the next stop, Rector Street. I spent the next bit of the ride annoyed that I’d be late by more than 10 minutes, then grudgingly joined other commuters climbing the stairs out of the subway station and heading north toward the World Trade Center. I saw debris in the air, which I presumed was related to some kind of fire somewhere, but I was south of the towers and did not see the hole the first plane had made. So I continued to walk to work, more concerned about being late than anything else. That was the moment when I saw the explosion above my head — as I later found out, it was the second plane hitting the South Tower.