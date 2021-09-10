To continue to argue the supposed purity of American intentions — as U.S. officials and pundits often have — over the clear impact of U.S. government actions affecting Muslims at home and abroad would be worse than adding insult to injury. That sort of self-elevation dismisses Muslim humanity and obscures both the position of the United States as a key purveyor of political violence as well as its share of responsibility for the state of affairs in many Muslim-majority countries today. My own attempt at a nuanced response to the Italian’s woman’s question a decade ago also failed in a sense, missing the forest for the trees. If we expect others to take seriously the proclamations about the equality and dignity of all people that are commonplace in the United States, then the legacy of 9/11 ought to be recounted primarily through the stories of Muslims the world over who have largely paid the price of American power and prosperity in the 21st century.