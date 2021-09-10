In the end, life was not better for Mexicans. At least 25,000 people, mainly civilians, died during the war. Having defeated Mexico and taken more than half of its claimed territory, U.S. leaders underestimated the military capabilities of the Indigenous populations who actually controlled the vast lands Mexico ceded on paper. North of the newly drawn border, Mexican Americans, whom the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo made U.S. citizens, and Navajos persistently preyed upon one another through raids and counterraids in New Mexico. Plains Indigenous people continued to attack Mexican American settlements in Central and South Texas. In fact, in what was now northern Mexico, raids intensified as Indigenous people freely journeyed south from territory that the United States took from Mexico but which was actually controlled by Indigenous people.