In this book as survey course, Griffin highlights Black writers and activists simultaneously lured by America’s ideals and repelled by the hollowness of their practice. She recalls Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech, “What to the Slave Is the Fourth of July?,” in which he offers hope for the founding ideals of justice and equality, even as he wonders if the Declaration’s principles will ever be “extended to us.” Anti-slavery activist David Walker’s 1829 manifesto, “Appeal in Four Articles; Together With a Preamble, to the Coloured Citizens of the World, but in Particular, and Very Expressly, to Those of the United States of America” is modeled on the Constitution, even as it indicts the cruelties inflicted on Black Americans. And the Black Panther Party’s Ten-Point Program is written as a “hybrid,” Griffin notes, of the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. “The Panthers thus demonstrate the hypocrisy of the national creed,” Griffin writes, even while “situating the contemporary struggle for Black freedom squarely within the revolutionary origins of the United States.”