Donald Trump shaped and was shaped by this dystopian politics that relied on enmity long before he entered the White House. In the immediate aftermath of 9/11 Trump fed the new wave of belligerency with a bogus claim that he had seen “thousands and thousands of Arabs and Muslims” in New Jersey cheering the collapse of the twin towers. He falsely attacked Obama as an illegitimate president, claiming he was not born a U.S. citizen. On the campaign trail in 2015, Trump promised to ban Muslims, invoked fears of Mexican immigrants and Syrian refugees and threatened to “lock up” political opponents. In office, he framed government not as an agent of collective or social improvement but as a strike force to be deployed against foes from within that threatened the “homeland” with their calls for racial justice, health care and protection against covid-19.