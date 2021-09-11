And the federal government might not meet that standard. The complaint argues that the Biden administration must vindicate the rights of women and doctors because Texas has blocked them from doing so themselves. But even if the administration is right that Texas “has acted in open defiance of the Constitution,” that doesn’t mean that the government has suffered the kind of harm required to have standing in federal court. The Fifth Circuit (and, ultimately, the Supreme Court) could respond that the kind of harm alleged by the United States — being unable to protect a Texan’s right to have an abortion, for example — is too abstract. And since no private citizen has yet tried to collect damages under the law, it is not clear that the Justice Department has anyone to hold accountable for enforcing the unconstitutional law.