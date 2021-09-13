Afghan rulers were just as aware as the British and Russians that the global balance of power depended on their territories, and they were just as keen to use the opportunity to bolster their own power. The ruler of Afghan lands when the British first made contact, Shah Shuja Durrani, had fled to British India when he was deposed in 1809. He hoped to use the force of Britain’s influence in the region to retake his throne. He lived on a stipend from the East India Co., whose officials thought an Afghan ally might prove useful someday.