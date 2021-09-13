So, how will the Biden administration improve on the Trump administration’s abysmal performance in this area? If Davis and Wei are correct, the difference is … more of the same? “USTR doesn’t plan a wholesale reduction in tariffs on more than half of Chinese imports which were imposed during the Trump years, according to the people familiar with its planning.” The administration plans to stick to the terms of President Donald Trump’s Phase 1 trade deal. The WSJ story notes that the Biden administration does plan on reducing tariffs that are “hurting the U.S. economy” and “U.S. officials are looking at granting exclusions from tariffs for some products.” The USTR is also considering an entirely new Section 301 investigation into Chinese subsidies.