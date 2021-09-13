In fact, there were five brilliant minds hard at work on DNA at the same time: Watson and Crick in Cambridge, who were really supposed to work on the structure of hemoglobin and myoglobin. Rosalind Franklin, a Jewish physical chemist and X-ray crystallographer, and the physicist Maurice Wilkins were working at King’s College, London, which had the financial resources and institutional mandate to find DNA’s structure. And finally, Linus Pauling at the California Institute of Technology in Pasadena. Pauling was the best quantum chemist in the world but was stymied by poor DNA X-ray data and beset by travel issues; the State Department tried to withhold his passport with McCarthyesque belligerence, as punishment for his ultraliberal politics.