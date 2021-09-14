This new requirement to reduce workplace virus transmission is a vital first step, likely to prevent thousands of covid-19 cases among workers and their families. But it needs to go further. I see no justification for limiting the requirements to those employers with 100 or more employees. In the past, OSHA has never exempted small businesses from eliminating life-threatening hazards, and if OSHA takes this road, it may open the rule up to legal challenges, since workers in small companies are no less endangered by the pandemic than workers in larger ones.