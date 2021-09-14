The U.S. government decided in 1879 that soldiers can be buried anywhere and still have a wartime gravestone. Now when we walk around cemeteries — private and public, large and small, urban, suburban and rural — we can readily recognize those who served in the military. And those 10 men and three women, whose remains arrived at Dover Air Force Base on Aug. 29, can have one too. No matter where they are buried, we’ll be able to recognize their ultimate sacrifice with an immediate glance, even from a distance.