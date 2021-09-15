After the Stonewall uprising in 1969, disco really took off. After a long history of anti-gay legislation and sexual repression, Stonewall emboldened gay liberation as well as the chant, “Out of the closets and into the streets.” Gay men who had longed to dance with one another defined the essence of the disco scene, which by the early 1970s was in full force. New York City clubs like the Loft and the Sanctuary, alongside Fire Island institutions such as the Piper, were the refuge that gay men had long been seeking for sex, community and a collective lack of inhibition. The seamlessness of disco music — often pioneered by gay, male DJs — coupled with elaborate and imaginative interior spaces drew gay men in as something they could claim as their own.