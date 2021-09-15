If the disco era is most noted for American narcissism, this summer’s zeitgeist struck a familiar note, with “The White Lotus” reveling in the self-absorption of the 1 percent. HBO’s general roster, from the “Gossip Girl” reboot to “The Undoing” and “Succession,” mines wealthy New Yorkers whose indulgence drives story lines.
The appeal of these ’70s themes hasn’t escaped show business tastemakers either. Streaming services have recently featured a Halston biopic, a documentary on the Bee Gees and another focused solely on the music of 1971. Ryan Murphy’s new “American Crime Story” will center on Studio 54. These productions, and others like them on the docket, echo today’s cultural climate in critical ways.
Disco itself — a dominant driver of ’70s culture — was a product of the social and political upheavals of the 1960s. By the early 1970s, years of racial conflict, economic failure, Watergate and an admission to failure in Vietnam cast more than doubt on Age of Aquarius aspirations. Disco was the manifestation of failed utopian ideologies, but also a new form of political expression for marginalized groups. It is perhaps this energy we are reviving with all this cultural production touting and echoing the cultural touchstones of the ’70s.
Disco clubs began appearing in the United States in the mid- to late 1960s. Early institutions such as the Arthur in New York City became central to innovations in sound mixing that would define the genre. DJs mixed albums to create a continuous dance experience without breaks between records. Music, however, was only one component of the genre: Disco was originally an expression that manifested in exclusive clubs, experimental fashions and an uninhibited unification of bodies.
After the Stonewall uprising in 1969, disco really took off. After a long history of anti-gay legislation and sexual repression, Stonewall emboldened gay liberation as well as the chant, “Out of the closets and into the streets.” Gay men who had longed to dance with one another defined the essence of the disco scene, which by the early 1970s was in full force. New York City clubs like the Loft and the Sanctuary, alongside Fire Island institutions such as the Piper, were the refuge that gay men had long been seeking for sex, community and a collective lack of inhibition. The seamlessness of disco music — often pioneered by gay, male DJs — coupled with elaborate and imaginative interior spaces drew gay men in as something they could claim as their own.
Early disco clubs were largely integrated, and Black artists defined much of the disco soundtrack. Disco scholar Peter Shapiro contends that it was not until Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes’s “The Love I Lost” (1973) that disco became a “style rather than a taste of whatever the DJ happened to be playing at that time.”
Yet the mainstreaming of disco also modified the kinds of political expression that Black artists could provide. In the early ’70s, Black music expressed frustrations with years of racial tension, police brutality and urban decline, famously in songs such as Stevie Wonder’s “Living for the City” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.” Yet as clubs demanded something danceable for an interracial mix of clubgoers, the 4/4 thump of disco altered from the soul sounds of many Black artists, resulting in a much less overt political message. Politics did not entirely disappear, of course: a new urban Black middle class celebrated the sophistication of disco icons like Chic and Barry White, as desegregation and affirmative action engendered possibilities of economic mobility.
The disco craze also boosted women’s liberation, albeit again not without a cost. The 1970s witnessed the height of second wave feminism, as women gained more control in the workplace and the bedroom. The groundbreaking publications “Our Bodies, Ourselves,” (1970) and “The Joy of Sex” (1972) demanded an understanding of female pleasure, heard far and wide through disco. Divas like Donna Summers and Chaka Khan were unabashedly sex-positive, and male artists like White also now focused on pleasing female partners. Yet, while they gained sexual freedom and a newfound focus on their needs, women were also often objectified and harassed among swirls of dancing bodies at disco clubs.
Disco was also a double-edged sword for Black women. The genre afforded Black women more cultural capital, while at the same time reaffirming harmful stereotypes about their hypersexuality.
Disco became a lifestyle by 1975. At the time, there were an estimated 10,000 discos in the United States. Hip, urban elites moved to more exclusive disco clubs such as Studio 54, with regulars like Halston, Andy Warhol and Bianca Jagger becoming the influencers of their time. Following in their footsteps, a general, heterosexual public filtered into less exclusive clubs across the country.
In a flagging economy, this was tremendously profitable for Hollywood, the fashion industry and the industrial urban spaces revitalized as clubs. As the genre became more and more mainstream, particularly with the release of the film “Saturday Night Fever” (1977), it captured a need for hedonism amid national despair. Everything from roller disco to disco Christmas albums served as marketing ploys.
By 1979, the industry was generating $4 billion. But disco’s success troubled rock purists, social conservatives and others threatened by the queer, Black origins of the genre and its seemingly feminized nature. Although there were several manifestations of this anti-disco resentment, the most famous came at Chicago’s Comiskey Park in June 1979, when baseball fans stormed the field to burn disco records during a White Sox game.
One month after the “Chicago Disco Demolition,” rock music began replacing disco on charts that it had dominated for years. Yet from dance shows like “Dance Fever,” which ran through the 1980s, to the fashions of disco maven Calvin Klein during the Reagan era, disco maintained an enduring cultural impact. The film “Grease” (1979), for one, has had long-lasting appeal. Although framed as 1950s nostalgia, the sexual liberation lyrics of “You’re the one that I want,” coupled with the disco-influenced theme song, were squarely a product of the 1970s.
In the coronavirus era, disco themes resonate. People long for community and wonder if leaders have our backs. Social media offers some of the trappings that defined disco — from the clothes to the allure of being seen in a new way. Today’s influencers, like the scenesters of Studio 54, have taken lifestyle endorsement to a new level.
As much as the materialistic focus of the ’70s is present in contemporary style, the decade’s liberatory promise has also been revived, with the historic anti-racist uprisings of the summer of 2020 and broader awareness of and sensitivity to social justice issues, LGBTQ rights and representation in pop culture. Contradictions continue to abound, but the inclusionary vision of the disco era is being publicly championed. With a new generation of power brokers at the helm of culture, perhaps its promise will more clearly manifest.