In the service for Rosh Hashanah every year, we read the scriptural story of how the patriarch Abraham takes his only son, Isaac, to a mountaintop, believing that God has called him to sacrifice the boy. At the last minute, he pulls back. He hears the voice of an angel, like the cry of the shofar, telling him to turn, to spare the child. Why does he listen? Because he realizes that God wants him to help the boy, not sacrifice him. As I reflected on the story this year, I thought about how those who resist the mask, resist the vaccine, and stop others from taking such measures are, in effect, willing to sacrifice our own children.