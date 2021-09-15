Guatemala and Alabama are frequently mentioned as reasons that African American and Latino populations harbor concerns about the coronavirus vaccine, even though their trepidations go far beyond these two examples of unscrupulous research. Now we have another example of dishonest medical practice in Arkansas. As one incarcerated person said after the news broke about the ivermectin treatments: “I’m scared. If you were so willing to put something in my pills and give me a pill without my acknowledgment, you could do the same thing and be deceptive and put it in my juice, my food. … I can’t trust any of the medical staff. I can’t trust any of the guards.” This lack of trust reflects his recognition of the violent and dehumanizing conditions of penal institutions that remain antithetical to care — even as we know the dangerous and deadly consequences of such treatment.