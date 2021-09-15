The scenes set in the United States are less fantastical but hardly more imaginative. Each time the script tries to knock down some well-worn stereotype — for example, that all Asian Americans are academically exceptional and can speak their ancestors’ tongues fluently — it undercuts itself. Shaun and Katy’s friends ride them for their perceived underachievement — before immediately clarifying that Katy has graduated “with honors from Berkeley” and Shaun speaks “at least four languages.” At the beginning of the movie, Katy establishes that her Chinese “sucks” — as is true for many American-born Chinese — but by the end, she’s somehow able to follow obscure directions in a formal, even courtly, Mandarin. Katy, seeing a young woman working on a research paper on their bus commute, laments that this is the daughter her mother wished “came out of her vagina” — a line that feels like a comic actress’s ad-lib, but clashes with what we know about her character’s educational background. (What “dragon mother,” after all, would complain about those credentials?) Far from being a great leap forward, “Shang Chi’s” commitment to stereotypes feels oddly hostile toward Asian Americans.