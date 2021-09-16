“They’re gonna cheat. We know that,” Elder said of Democrats last week. “There might very well be shenanigans,” he surmised. When asked Monday if he would accept the results of the election no matter the outcome, Elder dodged. “I think we all ought to be looking at election integrity,” he said, as if the integrity of the election was in question. On the same day, NBC News reported that Elder’s campaign linked to a website claiming “Statistical analyses used to detect fraud in elections held in 3rd-world nations (such as Russia, Venezuela, and Iran) have detected fraud in California resulting in Governor Gavin Newsom being reinstated as governor.” Former president Donald Trump chipped in by releasing a statement that said the quiet part out loud: “Does anybody really believe the California Recall Election isn’t rigged?”