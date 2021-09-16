The idea that Muslims spread cholera became so common that even the New York Times commented in 1893 that “dirty pilgrims brought the germs of disease to continually menace the health of Europe and the entire civilized world.” The newspaper recommended European powers work together to stop the travel of migrants so that “the most terrible plague of modern history can be confined to the country where it was born, where it is always to be found, and where the most sanguine sanitarian cannot hope it will be stamped out in the next hundred years.” By blaming travelers, particularly those from the colonized world, public attention shifted from enforcing the best public-health measures to containing the movement of Muslim migrants.