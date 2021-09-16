There is no good reason to have one rule for gifts, which preserves the government’s ability to tax the gain upon later sale, and a different rule for inheritances, which eliminates it. The “stepped-up” rule only encourages those in the know to hoard property until death. The Biden administration sought to change that by requiring the heir to receive the property with the basis Aunt Ethel had. There were exceptions: The new rule would allow you to use the stepped-up loophole if Aunt Ethel was single and didn’t have more than $1 million of built-in gain ($2.5 million if she was married). Another exception would protect family-owned businesses (including farms) as long as they remain family-owned and operated. Republicans, predictably, pushed back on any change in the loophole. More bafflingly, so did Democrats. “Eliminating the step-up would force family businesses and ranchers to liquidate when an owner dies and to lay off employees while bringing in little revenue for Uncle Sam,” former senator Max Bauchus (D-Mon.) wrote in the Wall Street Journal.