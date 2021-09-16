Those encounters brought people from a wide range of identities and faiths, many of which live on today in modern Afghanistan. From the 1st century B.C. to the 3rd century A.D., Afghanistan enjoyed a spot along the Silk Road, a trading route connecting the Roman Empire and China. As silk and jade flowed westward, textiles and spices flowed eastward. The cities of Kabul and Balkh were important hubs of trade and exchange and in turn the development of different religions. Buddhism almost vanished in its Indian birthplace, but flourished in East Asia with its arrival into China in the 1st century. Balkh was home to Zoroaster (628 to 551 BC), the founder of Zoroastrianism, which became the official faith of the Persian empire. Manicheanism and Christianity also found homes in communities across these trading networks.