My colleagues and I are very worried about vaccine hesitancy. The Kaiser Family Foundation found that 40 percent of parents with kids under 12 plan to “wait and see” to vaccinate their young children, even after the shot is authorized for them. As of July 31, only 42 percent of Americans age 12 to 17 had received at least the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine. Though updated data has not officially been released, the White House announced Aug. 27 that half of American teens had gotten at least one shot. Half is still nowhere near enough to confer herd immunity against the highly contagious delta variant. Youth are suffering: The number of kids admitted to hospitals with severe covid-19 has increased by five times in the last few months. But even though children are getting sick, they are not the decision-makers when it comes to vaccination — parents are.