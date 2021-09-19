The Pennsylvania Line spent the winter of 1780-1781 near Morristown, N.J., less than 30 miles west of today’s Central Park. The troops were furious at not being paid or even adequately clothed — and even angrier at the extension of their enlistments and the “fine deception” by which it was accomplished. On New Year’s Day in 1781, they carried out the largest mutiny in the history of the U.S. Army. They killed at least one captain who tried to stop them and marched toward Philadelphia, where the Continental Congress was in session.