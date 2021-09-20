Historically, nonmedical exemptions to mandatory vaccines fall under two categories: religious belief and philosophical conviction. In a legal system that generally defines religion by the Protestant-centric criteria of an individual’s “sincere belief or faith,” the two categories are largely a distinction without a difference. Since most traditional religious institutions do not oppose vaccination, personal beliefs, whether “religious” or not, have been the only way for individuals to avoid vaccination mandates. But as anti-vaccination activism has gained power and we have seen outbreaks of contagious, once-contained illnesses, legislators have steadily dismissed religious or philosophical conviction as a viable reason to abstain from vaccination.