Despite all this, the CDC and other federal agencies leading the pandemic response do not appear to have learned the lesson. Even as the Food and Drug Administration admits that coronavirus booster vaccines don’t carry any significant safety risk and that they appear to be effective, they have gone on to reject recommending them for most people, instead endorsing them only for the elderly and people at high risk of severe covid. The CDC appears to be on the verge of making the same mistake. The explanations given for this decision have varied. Some scientists claim that we lack evidence that boosters are needed to protect against severe infection and death. Of course, should that evidence ever become available, it would, by definition, be too late for some patients who might have benefited from a third dose. Others say booster shots should not be recommended because we should instead use those doses to vaccinate the unvaccinated at home and abroad. Seemingly lost in that argument is the idea that we could do both. Accepting false limitations has never been part of the fabric of our country. Certainly, should we decide that it is the right thing to do, we could figure out a way to increase production of a vaccine that is already being mass produced. And so, as nations such as Israel have gone ahead and recommended booster shots for all citizens over the age of 12, our country seems intent on waiting for a complete data set that will never come, leaving us once again failing to act decisively in the face of an emergency that is still ongoing.