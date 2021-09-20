You would expect the politics of a more populated, diverse, urban and increasingly Democratic blue state to reflect the changing demographics. You would be wrong. Led by Greg Abbott, a calculating governor with the White House in his sights, and Dan Patrick, a lieutenant governor who once opined that grandparents’ death by covid would be a worthy sacrifice for their descendants’ economy, the gerrymandered and Republican-dominated state legislature has busily passed one outrageous bill after another. From restricting voter rights to expanding gun-toting privileges to forbidding the teaching of history that might make White students question themselves or their forebears — some weeks, it’s been impossible to decide which new law is the most damaging and dangerous to public safety or democracy. “Can you believe what those idiots at the capitol have done now?” was a frequent conversation opener in Austin this summer. But now, with the draconian new state law that basically outlaws abortion and empowers private citizens to step up as vigilantes who can earn bounties, it’s hard to talk about anything else. “I hate this state! I want to get out!” is the latest local conversational gambit. The fire and the vehemence are striking, the speakers are invariably women.