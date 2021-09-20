In the years since Casey, the religious right has continued to mobilize its supporters to back candidates who would nominate judges who wished to overturn Roe and Casey. It solidified its hold over the GOP, and as a result, every Republican presidential nominee in the last 40 years has pledged themselves to the antiabortion cause. Though Donald Trump had previously declared himself a supporter of abortion rights, he suggested he would appoint justices who would overturn Roe. And he may have lived up to this pledge; the three justices he placed on the bench joined with Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel A. Alito Jr. to refrain from blocking the Texas law before it went into effect.