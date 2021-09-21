The endgame for covid-19 won’t look like smallpox or measles. It has features that make it unlikely to be eradicated, including its high level of transmissibility, the ease with which its symptoms can be mistaken for other common respiratory infections, and the ability of the virus to be transmitted during asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic periods. Multiple safe and effective vaccines are helping to turn the tide, bringing the virus under control as more people take it. Eventually, the virus will become endemic, which means it will circulate at persistent, but low, rates through a region at manageable levels. Endemic viruses, such as influenza or the rhinovirus that causes the common cold, can spark outbreaks and have a seasonal pattern, but they do not usually rise to epidemic levels. Since the vaccines are remarkably effective in preventing severe covid-19, they will be our primary conduit to reaching the point of control.