Needless to say, the French are unhappy with this news. Like, really unhappy. They canceled embassy functions in the United States and recalled their ambassador, “the first time in the history of the long alliance between France and the United States, dating back to 1778, that a French ambassador has been recalled to Paris in this way for consultations,” according to the New York Times’ Roger Cohen and Michael Shear. France has gone so far as to investigate ways to scuttle the EU-Australian free trade agreement.
So on the one hand, there’s a new defense arrangement. On the other hand, America’s oldest ally sounds super unhappy. How to interpret this? The hard-working staff here at Spoiler Alerts has mulled it over. Here are a five things that I think I think:
That was so last month. In writing about AUKUS, Politico’s Rym Momtaz notes, “Australia’s tossing aside of France was a loud signal that, despite the Trump years and the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, the American security guarantee still reigns supreme.” So maybe, just maybe, reputations are not quite as singular as so many political commentators like to claim (and so many scholars reject).
2) President Biden continues to be a bad gardener. Whether or not the Australians should have warned the French, it seems pretty evident that the United States could have done a better job of breaking the news to America’s oldest ally. As Sophie Meunier noted at the Monkey Cage, “this perceived backstabbing represents direct economic loss, an indirect undermining of European integration and dashed hopes about renewed diplomatic closeness with the United States in the post-Trump era.”
France is hardly the only country to feel like they are now on the outside looking in. Canada was also caught off guard by the deal. While I understand the need for secrecy, after a certain point, it is better to loop in allies than to make them learn from media coverage. The “[Australia] told us they would take care of dealing with the French” excuse is weak beer.
This administration continues to be very bad at gardening, which is not what Biden promised when he was running in 2020. And if it is true that “U.S. officials acknowledged Sunday that they have been surprised by the strength of France’s reaction,” then Biden might need some new officials, because that reaction was eminently predictable. Although ...
3) France continues to be very, very French. I get why the French are upset. At the same time, like Andrew Exum, I cannot stop rolling my eyes at France having a Category Five meltdown over some sacred violation of principle ... regarding an arms deal.
Bear in mind that the French only secured the sub deal with Australia by basically doing the same thing to Japan that the United States just did to France. Also bear in mind that Australia had articulated legitimate concerns that French diesel subs would be unsuitable for their needs. Paris has had decades of passive-aggressive behavior toward NATO, and in the past decade tried to sell aircraft carriers to Russia. So let’s dispense with the notion that France has the moral high ground about any of this.
4) The timing could have been better. This announcement comes weeks before the French general election and days before the German and Canadian federal elections. One can understand why French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in particular might have appreciated more of a heads up from the Biden administration on AUKUS.
5) In the end, this is a minor kerfuffle. The New York Times’ David Sanger writes, “In the end, Mr. Biden’s decision was the result of a brutal calculus that nations sometimes make in which one ally is determined to be more strategically vital than another — something national leaders and diplomats never like to admit to in public.”
That calculus is correct. Even French security analysts acknowledge that Australia, “calculates that safety trumps independence, and it can’t be blamed for that.” Look around the world and one quickly realizes that France and the United States share far more common interests than not. And France still needs the United States. As Momtaz noted, “French officials admit that the core tenets of the Franco-American relationship will remain unchanged given the importance of the issues on which they cooperate.”
Signs suggest that French ambassadors will be returning to Australia and the United States in a week or so. Whatever resentments France harbors about how this played out, it will not alter the fact that France is stronger and more relevant when allied with the United States than when it is not.