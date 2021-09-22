Seventy-nine percent of Americans think the price of prescription drugs is “unreasonable,” according to a 2019 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, and 9 in 10 say they support the idea of the government negotiating prices. This would seem to make the policy a natural fit for a party that has made health-care reform a signature issue in recent years. But the three lawmakers’ stance is probably explained by the scale of pharmaceutical spending to block reform. According to the Center for Responsive Politics, pharmaceutical and health-products industries spent $309 million on lobbying in 2020, placing it at No. 1 in lobbying expenditures among industry groups — with double the spending of the No. 2 group. The same year, the industry spent $89 million on well-focused campaign contributions. That trend has continued, with $171 million in lobbying expenditures so far this year and generous campaign contributions targeting key members of Congress. Peters alone received checks written by drug industry CEOs and lobbyists totaling $19,600 within two days of his opposing a price-negotiation plan in May.