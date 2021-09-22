Sandefur has a valid point, and eliminating the temptation by senior World Bank officials to compromise their principles is probably a good thing. The cynic in me, however, does worry about the long-term implications of this move. As more competitive authoritarian states show willingness to pressure those who rank, I worry whether there will be a Gresham’s Law of ranking schema. If organizations that care about their standing get out of this game, others with less scruples will step in. There will always be a demand for these rankings from folks who like information shortcuts, They are not going to go away simply because some organizations choose to sit on the sidelines.