This is the Holocaust by bullets, not by poison gas or starvation. This is the “Final Solution” in the maelstrom of war. German killers and countless local accomplices struck at the heart of Jewish life in Europe, in such places as Poland and Lithuania, Belarus and Ukraine. Initially, the primary victims were Jewish men, but within a few months, Jews of all ages were rounded up and massacred by mobile killing units. Even babies and the elderly were defined not only as “racially” inferior, but as an existential threat.
In that terrible autumn of 1941, hundreds of Jewish communities were systematically eliminated, gunned down in proximity to their hometowns. In a mere two days, on Sept. 29-30, SS and German police units and their local auxiliaries, directed by members of an Einsatzgruppe (the Nazi euphemism for mobile killing squad), murdered an estimated 33,771 Jewish people at Babyn Yar, a ravine near Kyiv, Ukraine. The following month, German and Romanian units massacred about 50,000 Jews from the city of Odessa. The mass graves left scars in the soil across occupied Eastern Europe.
There are few records of the names of the dead. Just statistics sent back to headquarters to demonstrate how efficient each unit was at slaughter. And the numbers are staggering: Eventually, as many as 2 million Jewish civilians were murdered in mass shootings, one-third of the total killed in the Holocaust.
So why are these events taught less, known less, discussed less? In part, it is because of the geographic diffusion of the crimes. As intense as the violence was in each individual location, these were by definition roving murder squads. In an inverse of the more familiar Holocaust trajectory of deportations to centralized killing centers, here death came to the victims — at hundreds of sites of atrocity.
In subsequent decades, the targets of these mass shootings were eliminated a second time, through a deliberate misinformation campaign by authorities behind the Iron Curtain. Their Jewishness — the very reason they were slaughtered — was melted into a larger story of universalized victimhood and Soviet patriotic triumph. If you drive across rural Ukraine or Belarus today, the mass graves are nearly ubiquitous — yet with very few memorials or markers. Sadly, this calculated erasure has proved more enduring than the Soviet Union itself.
These murders didn’t happen in out-of-the-way, secret places. The victims died where they were born and went to school, where they fell in love and raised their families, where they planted their gardens and buried their dead. And they died where people have continued to do these normal activities ever since, either too young to have witnessed these horrors firsthand or having been raised in a culture of willful amnesia.
The shootings typically were carried out on the outskirts of towns or in local cemeteries, and the victims were forced to strip naked en masse on the edge of newly dug mass graves in a final humiliation. The nudity amplified the atmosphere of terror — and left victims' clothing still usable by others after they were shot.
The people who went on living in these places had every reason to let the memories disappear along with the victims, for they raise profoundly uncomfortable truths about guilt. Who among us would want to confront a legacy of parents and grandparents who murdered their neighbors? Who would want to acknowledge that a family or home or store was stolen from people who were killed? On the larger stage, these stories of local complicity undermine national narratives of victimhood during the war. It is too messy to allow the blood of local Jews to seep into the selective retellings.
1941 was a season of intimate killings — hundreds of thousands of people heard them, saw them, smelled them. And many helped in other ways: pointing out Jewish neighbors, driving wagonloads of them to the massacre sites, doing laundry and cooking for the killers.
None of this is as far away in time or place as we like to imagine. These murders were committed by human beings, with identifiable (and, at times, even relatable) motives. The Germans exploited centuries of Christian anti-Semitism, tapping into deeply ingrained suspicions and resentments.
The wholesale elimination of Jewish residents from town after town opened new opportunities — abandoned businesses ripe for takeover, vacant houses fully furnished, professions suddenly stripped of competitors. These more understandable human factors — ambition and greed, fear and need — help to explain the choices of those who stood by or joined in as families they had known for decades were massacred.
Eighty years ago, the Holocaust came home. This is the long-ignored chapter of a Jew-hating war of annihilation cloaked in the chaos of military conflict. This is a story about choices with cruel and deadly consequences. It is a story of an all-too-relatable impulse to look away, to duck our heads and hope that evil finds a different target, of complicity via both action and inaction. At its heart, it is a tale of the immutability of human nature and a capacity for hatred and violence that resides in us all.