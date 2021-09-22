The people who went on living in these places had every reason to let the memories disappear along with the victims, for they raise profoundly uncomfortable truths about guilt. Who among us would want to confront a legacy of parents and grandparents who murdered their neighbors? Who would want to acknowledge that a family home or store was stolen from people who were killed? On the larger stage, these stories of local complicity undermine national narratives of victimhood during the war. It is too messy to allow the blood of local Jews to seep into the selective retellings.