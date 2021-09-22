As buying on credit became widespread in the 20th century, retailers and financial institutions used these tried techniques to rate consumers. Consumer credit bureaus took root in cities across the nation. By the 1930s, hundreds monitored the lives of ordinary Americans. Some of the largest bureaus in New York and Boston kept files on more than 1 million individuals, which included information collected from stores, employers, landlords, court records and police logs. Similarly, insurance companies delved into the lives of their customers, compiling demographic data and hiring investigators to examine the health and morality of applicants. Together, credit bureaus and insurance companies tracked the lives of millions of Americans and sorted them into categories of risk and value.