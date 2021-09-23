The scheme also presumed that the American people, the vast majority of whom knew that Trump lost the election, would tolerate Trump setting aside the results of the election and remaining in power. After a year that saw passionate nationwide protests over George Floyd’s death, it’s clear that Americans would not have sat back and tolerated such a coup. It would have been obvious to everyone that if Trump could indeed overturn an election and remain in power, nothing at all could constrain him. The president who once said that Americans should give lifetime presidential appointments “a shot someday” would, in effect, be a dictator. It was never within the realm of possibility that Americans would passively tolerate this, and at any rate, U.S. military leaders had no interest in using force to keep Trump in power, either.