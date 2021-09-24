Long gone are Aunt Jemima’s Pancake House and the Indian Village. While the Jungle Cruise remains, gone are its grotesque depictions of Indigenous African peoples. Additionally, in 2017, park designers removed the bridal auction scene from its Pirates of the Caribbean attraction, and in 2020, the company pledged to remove from its Splash Mountain attraction references to the 1946 live action/animated film, “Song of the South,” which depicted Black characters who sacrificed their own agency for the satisfaction of Whites. Splash Mountain would be rethemed around Disney’s 2009 “The Princess and the Frog” and its lead character Tiana, a Black princess described as “modern, courageous, and empowered.” Again, Disney cited the need for inclusivity when explaining this update — one that a representative said was “of particular importance today.”