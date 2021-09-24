It also legitimized White supremacist policies and violence, reversing the civil rights gains African Americans achieved during the initial phases of Reconstruction. Indeed, at the same time as Lost Cause proponents were articulating their version of history, they were also disenfranchising Black voters, instigating sharecropping and the convict lease system, erecting Jim Crow segregation and unleashing a campaign of White supremacist violence that raped, maimed and killed thousands of people. The two enterprises went hand in hand. “The success of the teachings of the Lost Cause led to the nation’s abandoning even its half-hearted effort to protect African Americans and bring them into the United States as equal citizens,” writes Historian Alan T. Nolan.