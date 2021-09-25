There was no mass migration to the U.S. after the 2010 quake. But in the years that followed, as the United States continued interfering in Haitian elections, and little in the way of post-quake aid made it into survivors’ hands on the ground, some Haitians jumped at the chance to move to Brazil and Chile in hopes of earning money there. They encountered xenophobia and disappointment instead. It was mainly members of this already displaced group that have risked their lives, and those of their children, to travel upward of 7,000 miles, through impenetrable jungle and attacks by gangsters in Central America — turning the misguided fears of a migrant crisis that undermined the 2010 quake response into a self-fulfilling prophecy. They arrived in Texas only to learn that the same assumptions as always apply: While U.S. commerce and capital can move freely across Haiti’s borders, Haitian bodies must always be controlled.