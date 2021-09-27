Despite this hue and cry, the China hawks that I take seriously — see Elizabeth Economy or Tom Wright — were sanguine about this deal. And taking a closer look at it, I can see why. For one thing, the pre-release status quo was horribly unfair to the two Michaels who had been seized. As the AP noted, Meng had “been out on bail living in a multimillion-dollar mansion while the two Canadians were held in Chinese prison cells where the lights were kept on 24 hours a day.” Just letting things drag out was inconvenient for Meng; it was far worse than that for the two Michaels.