That sounds pretty bad, and Kagan does not let up from there. He warns, “It would be foolish to imagine that the violence of Jan. 6 was an aberration that will not be repeated,” and “Trump and his Republican allies are actively preparing to ensure his victory by whatever means necessary.” He warns that, “Most Americans — and all but a handful of politicians — have refused to take this possibility seriously enough to try to prevent it.” Kagan closes his essay by urging constitutional Republicans and Democrats to ally and pass voting rights legislation to prevent Donald Trump and his Republican acolytes from doing competently in 2024 what they incompetently attempted to do in 2020.