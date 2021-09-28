Indeed, not one but two civil rights movements flourished in the last half of the 20th century in Texas, and they did so in intimate conversation with each other. African American and Mexican American activists fought the twin caste systems of Jim Crow (the segregation and domination of African Americans by law and customs) and Juan Crow (a similar system of domination over Mexican Americans, backed by state power but often without explicit statutes). They worked chiefly within their own movements, yet they also looked to each other for guidance and, at times, came together in solidarity. Their movements sought more than integration and access: they demanded power and justice.