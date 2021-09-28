These wives could be found across the nation in suburban enclaves, small rural towns and large urban centers alike. While some felt guilty about their relationships or feared the repercussions they might have, others were surprisingly content to balance marriage and sexual relationships with women. As one wife and mother of two from New Orleans wrote to the Daughters of Bilitis, the nation’s first lesbian rights organization founded in San Francisco in 1955, “Let us not deny ourselves the right to seek happiness where we may — so long as we can strive to be discreet and cautious in our actions.”