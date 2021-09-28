As architects of the University of California at San Diego’s covid-safety plan, we are big supporters of testing. Though we are fortunate that about 90 percent of students and faculty are vaccinated, regular testing is a key part of our strategy for keeping thousands of students safely on campus and learning in person. But weekly testing of healthy individuals is not a good alternative to vaccination. It’s not frequent enough to catch early cases of the highly contagious delta variant, and it’s not enough of an inconvenience to get people to take the jab instead.
At our campus, all students and staff are required to be vaccinated unless they receive a medical or religious exemption. Those who are unvaccinated must submit to testing twice a week unless they have had covid-19 in the past 90 days. Because of the threat of breakthrough infections, vaccinated students coming to campus will also be tested every week for at least the first weeks of the fall term, and regular tests are recommended for vaccinated staff. Masks are required indoors and in crowded outdoor conditions, and we also test wastewater regularly to try to catch nascent infections.
We decided that weekly testing of unvaccinated individuals is not sufficient by itself because, simply put, those who are not vaccinated are not protected merely by being tested. If they are fortunate, their infection might be picked up a few days before symptoms set in, giving them a chance to quickly obtain medications that might reduce their risk of severe illness. Weekly testing isn’t effective at stemming the spread of disease, either. In the modeling we used to develop our campus plan, we found that weekly testing would probably prevent fewer than half of the on-campus viral transmissions from the unvaccinated population. Even testing unvaccinated individuals three times weekly would fail to block a third of on-campus transmissions from the unvaccinated population.
This is largely because the delta variant grows much more rapidly than prior variants, resulting in faster transmission to others. The window for when testing can identify an infected individual before they reach peak infectiousness is also shorter, going from days down to hours. With delta’s rapid viral replication, asymptomatic people who have no detectable virus Monday morning can be highly infectious by night, long before laboratory results return. Weekly testing stands little chance since this “viral explosion” can occur any day of the week. Screening once a week means an individual diagnosed through asymptomatic testing would have their test collected on average three to four days after becoming infectious, plus the additional delay for laboratory processing. This is too late.
Another argument often cited for mandating weekly testing of the unvaccinated is that it will be inconvenient enough to goad them into getting the shot. Although this might push a few who are on the fence, it seems unlikely that it will result in a groundswell of vaccine uptake. Public health directives should not be punitive but rather designed to reduce death and injury or disease. In the long run, people are more likely to take an action that allows them to do something they wish to do than to avoid a punishment that they say is unfair.
If testing of the unvaccinated population is to meaningfully reduce their risk of transmitting the virus to others, it needs to be used in ways that reflect the rapid viral kinetics and extremely high transmissibility of the delta variant. This means testing no less than twice a week, according to our modeling, especially when community transmission rates are high. That should be paired with strategies that more efficiently detect individuals in early stages of infection, such as wastewater testing, which we found would be able to detect 85 percent of infections on campus. When our testing turns up evidence of the coronavirus being shed in the wastewater of a building, we ask everyone in that building to get tested.
Our strategy was highly successful in the 2020-2021 academic year, with a campus case rate that was consistently below that of our surrounding community. We tested every student who returned to live on campus this month, and only about a dozen out of the 12,124 were infected when they arrived. We are looking forward to a term during which roughly three-quarters of our classes will be primarily in person. Our students are back in their research laboratories, and our sports teams are gearing up for intercollegiate competition. We are confident that the combination of high vaccination rates, continued attention to masking and ventilation — and a combination of targeted wastewater and individual testing — will make our campus one of the safest places in the United States.
Organizations are increasingly ending the option to get tested instead of getting vaccinated. The District of Columbia government recently announced that school and child-care workers must get vaccinated, eliminating its test-out option for people who work with young children. New York City also ended its weekly testing option for school employees this summer. Testing identifies those who are already infected — sometimes soon enough to reduce spread of the virus — but ultimately the way to end this epidemic is for all of us who can be vaccinated to do so and to reject the false equivalence of vaccination to weekly testing.