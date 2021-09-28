If testing of the unvaccinated population is to meaningfully reduce their risk of transmitting the virus to others, it needs to be used in ways that reflect the rapid viral kinetics and extremely high transmissibility of the delta variant. This means testing no less than twice a week, according to our modeling, especially when community transmission rates are high. That should be paired with strategies that more efficiently detect individuals in early stages of infection, such as wastewater testing, which we found would be able to detect 85 percent of infections on campus. When our testing turns up evidence of the coronavirus being shed in the wastewater of a building, we ask everyone in that building to get tested.