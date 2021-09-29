Outside the commercial gallery and museum work, the Miami Black Arts Workshop was driven by a desire to engage with community, one that produced both rigorous art and personal connection. The Miami Black Arts Workshop ended in 1985 as members changed professional and personal paths. Its legacy continues in the work of artists like Bowens-Saffo as well as Robert McKnight, Dinizulu Gene Tinnie, Valerie Patterson and Reneé Ransom — all of whom continue to make art today. And it also continues in other artist-run spaces in Miami — such as Bridge Red Studios and Dimensions Variable — that consistently present work by artists without commercial representation.